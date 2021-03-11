15,746 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.15. 10,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

