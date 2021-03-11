157,765 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,765 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,000. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Masco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

