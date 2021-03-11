$165.71 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce $165.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.47 million and the highest is $173.00 million. MongoDB reported sales of $130.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $732.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $930.57 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $294.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.79. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $1,045,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

