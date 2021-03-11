$17.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report sales of $17.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $18.20 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $8.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $87.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.80 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

