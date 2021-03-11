180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 364.0% from the February 11th total of 461,200 shares. Approximately 78.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $40,934.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

