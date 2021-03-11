18,447 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,317,000. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $46.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,070.88. 35,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,008.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,745.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

