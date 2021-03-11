19,673 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

