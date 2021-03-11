$197.70 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce $197.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.60 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $249.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $786.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.