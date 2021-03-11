1inch 24-Hour Volume Tops $120.33 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00006917 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $571.86 million and approximately $120.33 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.05 or 0.00506185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00586420 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073641 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,274,803 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

