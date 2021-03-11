1irstcoin Achieves Market Cap of $27.42 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.42 million and approximately $62,160.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00094574 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,948,749 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.