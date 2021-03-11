1World (1WO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,465.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $10,465.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.13 or 0.00709612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

