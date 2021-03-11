$2.08 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $2.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $3.52 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $4.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 million to $6.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.35 million, with estimates ranging from $1.08 million to $13.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $429.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

