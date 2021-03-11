$2.54 EPS Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.00. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $12.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $21.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,509 shares of company stock worth $313,915 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

