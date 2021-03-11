$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $11.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

