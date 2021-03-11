$201.92 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $201.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.98 million. Criteo posted sales of $206.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $853.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $876.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $878.36 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $940.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 963.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,015 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

