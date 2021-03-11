$204.08 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report sales of $204.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.14 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $226.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $830.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.75 million to $917.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $857.49 million, with estimates ranging from $766.71 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:PRA opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,363,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

