20,812 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

