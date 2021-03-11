$213.71 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post $213.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.50 million and the highest is $216.92 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $904.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $907.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $980.90 million, with estimates ranging from $975.50 million to $986.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

