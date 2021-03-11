224,448 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 224,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $89.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

