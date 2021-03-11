225,064 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,626,000. Portland General Electric accounts for about 8.7% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 93,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

POR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. 12,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,744. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

