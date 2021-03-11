22,912 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 160,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,523,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 89,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 5,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,660.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

