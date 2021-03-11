233,621 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 233,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 264,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 124,662 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.