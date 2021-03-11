235,834 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 299,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,759. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

