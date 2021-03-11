250,737 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Flex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Flex by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flex by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 599,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Flex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,150,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 199,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

