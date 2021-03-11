25,632 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,632 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 70.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

