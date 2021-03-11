$26.60 Million in Sales Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report $26.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.54 million to $86.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.70 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $147.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

FLXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $126,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 45.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

