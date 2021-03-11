26,276 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 501.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,953. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

