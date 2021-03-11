26,857 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,518,000 after purchasing an additional 102,944 shares during the period.

VLUE traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 868,997 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15.

