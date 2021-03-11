27,262 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,640.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

