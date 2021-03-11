$28.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report sales of $28.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $29.30 million. AxoGen posted sales of $24.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $125.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $127.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.90 million, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $148.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $861.99 million, a P/E ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $1,439,869. Company insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

