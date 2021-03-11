28,710 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,314 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

