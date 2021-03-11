$297.15 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post $297.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.80 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $284.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $166.13 on Thursday. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $179.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

