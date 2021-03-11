$297.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce sales of $297.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.96 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $351.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $203,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,047,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB stock opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

