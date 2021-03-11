$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

GIB opened at $78.47 on Thursday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

