$30.97 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report sales of $30.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $25.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $117.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.53 million, with estimates ranging from $118.53 million to $124.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $350.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

