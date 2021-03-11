$300.90 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will report $300.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $302.00 million and the lowest is $299.79 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. Strategic Education has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $187.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

