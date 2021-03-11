$301.48 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report sales of $301.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.10 million and the lowest is $291.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $263.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNFP. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $1,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,553 shares of company stock worth $7,639,670. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

