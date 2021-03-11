30,400 Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,903,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ozon stock opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.