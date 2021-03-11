$32.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $32.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.71 billion and the highest is $33.56 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $31.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $143.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 billion to $146.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $153.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $151.80 billion to $156.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

