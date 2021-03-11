32,267 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StoneCo by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in StoneCo by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

StoneCo stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

