325,000 Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,089,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.95.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.