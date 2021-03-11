$335.09 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report sales of $335.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.98 million and the lowest is $328.87 million. Cubic reported sales of $321.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Cubic stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -538.00 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cubic by 182.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.