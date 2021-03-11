$35.33 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report sales of $35.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $96.39 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 659.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $128.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $239.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $156.25 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $379.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Translate Bio.
TBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $34.64.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
