351,500 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 351,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,761,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after acquiring an additional 599,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,854 shares of company stock worth $2,122,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

