35,690 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.73. 42,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,092. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

