36,713 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

ACN stock traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.76. The stock had a trading volume of 41,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

