38,453 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,453 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

ADSK traded up $10.90 on Thursday, hitting $274.54. 40,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,334. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.26 and its 200 day moving average is $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

