3,934 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus decreased their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $1,395,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,933 shares in the company, valued at $65,907,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,278. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $11.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.16. 2,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,128. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.