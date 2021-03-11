39,506 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after buying an additional 164,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,459 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 67,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

