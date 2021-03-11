3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Raised to “Hold” at Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDD. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE:DDD opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,895 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,392 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

